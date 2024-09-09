Used as a Political Puppet: Sara Huff’s Escape from Feminist Ideology

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Brazilian ex-feminist Sara Huff reveals how feminist groups like FEMEN manipulate vulnerable individuals. She shares her harrowing experience of enduring abuse, brainwashing, and exploitation within the movement, before breaking free, discovering faith, and exposing how feminism exploits vulnerable women for its political agenda.

At the CPAC held in Polanco, Mexico, Sara Huff also known as Sara Winter, a Brazilian-born former feminist activist, shared her powerful story of how she was manipulated by the feminist movement and her journey to break free. "I came from a very dysfunctional family," she said, recalling her upbringing in São Paulo, Brazil, where her brother was involved in drugs and violence.

"He used to beat up my mom, my dad, and me as well. When I was 16, he put a gun in my mouth and kicked me out."

FULL INTERVIEW : 'Justin Trudeau is the Worst President in Our Continent,’ says Agustín Laje, friend of Javier Milei.



Agustín Laje (@AgustinLaje), an influential commentator and author in the Spanish-speaking world, spoke about his friend Javier Milei (@JMilei), the new… pic.twitter.com/0F9IJIS9SE — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 2, 2024

Facing homelessness, Sara ended up on the streets and in prostitution. "I had to exchange my body for food and places to live," she said. It was during this time of vulnerability that she encountered the feminist movement. "They talked about freedom, empowerment, and independence. I didn’t know what it meant, but I wanted to be part of it."

In an exclusive report from CPAC Mexico, Rebel News correspondent Alexa Lavoie interviews Dr. Ryan Cole (@drcole12), who harshly criticizes the World Health Organization and the FDA for their handling of the pandemic.



FULL REPORT by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/etxWzITE66 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 2, 2024

Sara was invited to Ukraine by a group of feminists but soon realized it was a recruitment and indoctrination camp.

"We were brainwashed," she revealed. "They made us throw away anything that represented femininity—makeup, bras, anything pink—and set it on fire." One particularly disturbing exercise involved standing naked and chanting degrading phrases.

"I had to stand there for hours, repeating, ‘I am a s***,’ and after a while, it felt normal."

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Polanco, Mexico, Rebel News had the opportunity to speak with Miklos Lukacs (@mlukacs), a distinguished professor and researcher at Universidad de San Martín de Porres.



FULL REPORT by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/ngNZFdZFFM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 30, 2024

Sara rose to prominence as a feminist leader in Brazil, especially in the fight for abortion rights. But when she had her own abortion, she described the reality as devastating.

"They said it was just a clump of cells, but after hours of excruciating pain, I saw my daughter, not a clump of cells." She recalled being abandoned by her feminist friends when she

suffered severe complications afterward. "They left me to die," she said. It was a Christian family, not feminists, that saved her life. Since then, Sara turned into pro-life.

Looking back, Sara believes feminism exploited her and many others.