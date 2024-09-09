Used as a Political Puppet: Sara Huff’s Escape from Feminist Ideology

Sara Huff was invited to Ukraine by a feminist group, but soon realized it was a recruitment and indoctrination camp. 'We were brainwashed,' she revealed.

Brazilian ex-feminist Sara Huff reveals how feminist groups like FEMEN manipulate vulnerable individuals. She shares her harrowing experience of enduring abuse, brainwashing, and exploitation within the movement, before breaking free, discovering faith, and exposing how feminism exploits vulnerable women for its political agenda.

At the CPAC held in Polanco, Mexico, Sara Huff also known as Sara Winter, a Brazilian-born former feminist activist, shared her powerful story of how she was manipulated by the feminist movement and her journey to break free. "I came from a very dysfunctional family," she said, recalling her upbringing in São Paulo, Brazil, where her brother was involved in drugs and violence.

"He used to beat up my mom, my dad, and me as well. When I was 16, he put a gun in my mouth and kicked me out."

Facing homelessness, Sara ended up on the streets and in prostitution. "I had to exchange my body for food and places to live," she said. It was during this time of vulnerability that she encountered the feminist movement. "They talked about freedom, empowerment, and independence. I didn’t know what it meant, but I wanted to be part of it."

Sara was invited to Ukraine by a group of feminists but soon realized it was a recruitment and indoctrination camp.

"We were brainwashed," she revealed. "They made us throw away anything that represented femininity—makeup, bras, anything pink—and set it on fire." One particularly disturbing exercise involved standing naked and chanting degrading phrases.

"I had to stand there for hours, repeating, ‘I am a s***,’ and after a while, it felt normal."

Sara rose to prominence as a feminist leader in Brazil, especially in the fight for abortion rights. But when she had her own abortion, she described the reality as devastating.

"They said it was just a clump of cells, but after hours of excruciating pain, I saw my daughter, not a clump of cells." She recalled being abandoned by her feminist friends when she
suffered severe complications afterward. "They left me to die," she said. It was a Christian family, not feminists, that saved her life. Since then, Sara turned into pro-life.

Looking back, Sara believes feminism exploited her and many others.

"They used us as political puppets," she stated. Today, she is dedicated to exposing what she sees as the movement’s true agenda. "Feminism isn’t about women’s rights anymore; it’s about leftist privileges," she concluded.
Canada Rebel Field Reports Brazil Feminism News Analysis Social Justice Warriors
