Sask. Premier Scott Moe stands his ground amid federal firearm 'buyback' pressure

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed Scott Moe's opposition to the federal government enforcing its gun 'buyback' program in Saskatchewan.

Speaking on the Evan Bray Show one week ago, Moe reacted to the Liberal government's controversial gun 'buyback' project. The premier made it clear that federal agents will not be confiscating firearms from law-abiding owners in Saskatchewan.

"You won't have them taken in Saskatchewan because you would need a provincial licence to go out and gather up guns and that is currently an unfunded department, that licencing department in the province," Moe explained.

"No one will be out taking firearms in Saskatchewan that have been deemed illegal by the federal government," the premier continued.

"Nobody's licenced in the province, nor will they be in the foreseeable future to come and gather up in any mass way people's firearms," added Moe.

The program appears to have been a significant failure so far, with only 30 firearms seized from individual owners during a recent pilot project in Cape Breton, N.S.

The premier also said that he will ensure lawful gun owners who wish to return their firearms to the federal government receive sufficient compensation.

Lise applauded Moe for standing up to federal overreach from the Liberal government. "Scott Moe has done a really good job of building walls between the people of Saskatchewan and the overreach of Ontario," she said.

"And in this capacity, for private ownership, whether it be property or guns or whatever, Scott Moe is really, really on the ball," continued Lise.

"I wish that he would build more walls between Saskatchewan and Ottawa, especially as it pertains to our education sector and out natural resource sector. But in this case, he got it all right," she said.