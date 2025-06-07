Sask residents skeptical of Carney as calls to separate grow

Discontent in Western Canada, particularly Saskatchewan and Alberta, is growing with untamed calls for independence. Frustration with federal policies, including those related to energy and agriculture, fuels these sentiments.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent visit to Saskatchewan was met with skepticism; many doubt he will bring genuine change, seeing him as continuing policies detrimental to the West.

Overall, there's a strong desire for Western provinces to have a voice and control their own destiny, potentially separate from or with greater autonomy within Canada.

Many feel the West is overlooked, ignored, and unfairly treated, with decisions favoring central Canada.

People express feeling "sick, tired" and wanting change, advocating for greater autonomy and control over their resources. The sentiment of "independence," not "separatism," resonates with many, who desire a more autonomous West and a new federation.

There’s a fear of being left behind, with many older residents recalling a better past and wishing a bright future for their grandchildren.

There’s talk of Alberta pursuing a referendum on separation, possibly leading Saskatchewan to follow suit.

A conference in Red Deer, Alberta on June 14th at DoneGettingScrewed.com, is planned to discuss the idea further, and explore alternatives to the current federal system.

The event will feature debates, panel discussions, and speakers addressing Western alienation and potential solutions.