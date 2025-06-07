Sask residents skeptical of Carney as calls to separate grow

Many feel the West is overlooked, ignored, and unfairly treated, with decisions favoring central Canada.

Sydney Fizzard
  |   June 07, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Discontent in Western Canada, particularly Saskatchewan and Alberta, is growing with untamed calls for independence. Frustration with federal policies, including those related to energy and agriculture, fuels these sentiments. 

Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent visit to Saskatchewan was met with skepticism; many doubt he will bring genuine change, seeing him as continuing policies detrimental to the West. 

Overall, there's a strong desire for Western provinces to have a voice and control their own destiny, potentially separate from or with greater autonomy within Canada.

People express feeling "sick, tired" and wanting change, advocating for greater autonomy and control over their resources. The sentiment of "independence," not "separatism," resonates with many, who desire a more autonomous West and a new federation. 

There’s a fear of being left behind, with many older residents recalling a better past and wishing a bright future for their grandchildren. 

There’s talk of Alberta pursuing a referendum on separation, possibly leading Saskatchewan to follow suit.

A conference in Red Deer, Alberta on June 14th at DoneGettingScrewed.com, is planned to discuss the idea further, and explore alternatives to the current federal system. 

The event will feature debates, panel discussions, and speakers addressing Western alienation and potential solutions. 

Sydney Fizzard

Video Journalist

After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.

https://twitter.com/SydFizzard

  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-06-07 15:27:23 -0400 Flag
    Coming soon to a Town Hall near you: Round Three of “Screw the West, We’ll Take the Rest!”