Saskatchewan! Have your voice heard on separation at a Rebel News townhall

Join Rebel News for an emergency townhall discussion on Western separation in Regina on June 2!

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 13, 2025   |   Activism   |   1 Comment

 

They told us to sit down. They told us to shut up. They told us Western separation was off the table.

But we’re done being told what to do.

On Monday, June 2, join us in Regina at the Turvey Centre banquet hall for a townhall that finally puts your voice first.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the townhall starts at 6 p.m.

And for just $5, you can reserve your seat at DoneGettingScrewed.com.

We’re talking pipelines. Emissions caps. Ottawa’s overreach. And yes — what a real Western future might look like… with or without the rest of Canada.

This isn’t about rage. It’s about respect. And it starts with showing up.

Regina — you’re up next. Be there June 2nd.

Please help Rebel News stand up for the West!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-05-13 19:25:11 -0400
    I hope the event is sold out. Together Alberta and Saskatchewan could form one awesome republic. We’d put the “public” in republic too.