Saskatchewan! Have your voice heard on separation at a Rebel News townhall

They told us to sit down. They told us to shut up. They told us Western separation was off the table.

But we’re done being told what to do.

On Monday, June 2, join us in Regina at the Turvey Centre banquet hall for a townhall that finally puts your voice first.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the townhall starts at 6 p.m.

And for just $5, you can reserve your seat at DoneGettingScrewed.com.

We’re talking pipelines. Emissions caps. Ottawa’s overreach. And yes — what a real Western future might look like… with or without the rest of Canada.

This isn’t about rage. It’s about respect. And it starts with showing up.

Regina — you’re up next. Be there June 2nd.