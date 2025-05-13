Saskatchewan! Have your voice heard on separation at a Rebel News townhall
Join Rebel News for an emergency townhall discussion on Western separation in Regina on June 2!
They told us to sit down. They told us to shut up. They told us Western separation was off the table.
But we’re done being told what to do.
On Monday, June 2, join us in Regina at the Turvey Centre banquet hall for a townhall that finally puts your voice first.
Doors open at 5 p.m., and the townhall starts at 6 p.m.
And for just $5, you can reserve your seat at DoneGettingScrewed.com.
We’re talking pipelines. Emissions caps. Ottawa’s overreach. And yes — what a real Western future might look like… with or without the rest of Canada.
This isn’t about rage. It’s about respect. And it starts with showing up.
Regina — you’re up next. Be there June 2nd.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-05-13 19:25:11 -0400I hope the event is sold out. Together Alberta and Saskatchewan could form one awesome republic. We’d put the “public” in republic too.