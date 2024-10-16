🔴 Premier Scott Moe and NDP's Carla Beck face off in TV debate ahead of Saskatchewan election
Sheila Gunn Reid is joined by special guest Lise Merle for debate analysis and coverage ahead of Saskatchewan's October 28 election.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for special Saskatchewan election debate coverage!
Show Notes
Tonight, Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid is joined by special guest Lise Merle for live coverage of the Saskatchewan leaders' debate ahead of the upcoming provincial election on October 28.
Premier Scott Moe will be facing off against NDP Leader Carla Beck in the televised debate, where the NDP challenger will be looking to chip away at the lead held by the Saskatchewan Party.
The debate is set to begin at 6:05 p.m. CST (6:05 p.m. MT / 8:05 p.m. ET) and will be moderated by Merelda Fiddler, an assistant professor of Indigenous communication at the First Nations University of Canada.
Rebel News' coverage will get underway at 5:30 p.m. CST (5:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. ET) before wrapping up with analysis at 7:30 CST (7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET).
Four journalists will pose questions to the candidates, including CTV’s Allison Bamford, CBC’s Adam Hunter, Global’s Brenden Purdy and Postmedia columnist Murray Mandryk.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News YouTube.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.