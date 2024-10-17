Breaking down Saskatchewan's leaders' debate as consequential election looms

During Wednesday evening's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and broadcaster Lise Merle broke down the Saskatchewan leaders' debate featuring NDP Leader Carla Beck and Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe.

The two leaders traded jabs over each other's budget records and plans, along with policies involving health care, education, and job creation.

"Our plan will make life more affordable for students, for seniors, for homeowners, for families and for everyone that lives here by reducing your taxes, leaving more money in your pockets for you to spend," said Moe.

The Sask. Party leader went on: "The NDP plan is going to take your money so that they can spend it. Our plan will keep our economy growing — more jobs, more opportunities, more investments, and more export opportunities, all of these things make our Saskatchewan community stronger."

Gunn Reid explained why she thought Premier Moe took the upper hand in the debate. "Moe was your big uncle with all the solutions and came with all the numbers and I'm not sure what Carla Beck actually brought to the table," she said.

Speaking about the Saskatchewan NDP's cozy relationship with the federal NDP and Liberals, Mirle said, "You can't get away from those relationships with the provincial NDP and the federal NDP, and the federal NDP's relationship to the federal Liberals."

"They are all in bed together. No matter what they say to try and skirt around it because Carla Beck tries to say that she's anti-carbon tax...but they're all in bed together and it's because of their complicity that we're suffering in the way that we are in Canada," she said.

Voting week for Saskatchewan residents will be held from October 22 to 28 as recent polling shows Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party with a slim lead over Carla Beck's NDP.