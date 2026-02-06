Saskatchewan Prosperity Project drawing big crowds at independence events

The Saskatchewan Prosperity Project (SPP) held its inaugural community meeting in Shaunavon, drawing a packed crowd eager to explore the province's future.

Modelled after the Alberta Prosperity Project, the SPP is a grassroots, non-partisan educational initiative travelling across Saskatchewan.

The organization's mission is to inform residents about the benefits, challenges and practical steps toward an independent Saskatchewan, one that harness its vast natural resources for local prosperity.

Shaunavon boasts a rich history. It was founded in 1913 as a Canadian Pacific Railway divisional point, with the town springing up rapidly thanks to its abundant supply of water. It's famous as being Canada's first “boom town,” growing from a village to town status in under a year.

In 1939, its renowned water was even shipped to King George VI and a young Queen Elizabeth during their royal visit.

The SPP's event was abuzz with energy; attendees voiced deep frustrations with Canada's Confederation. The core issues were the endless taxation, eroding freedoms, threats to gun rights, federal restrictions on resource development, a crumbling health-care system and a sense that the Canada they once knew had vanished.

Residents felt their wealth flows eastward while they're left with high taxes and diminishing services.

SPP spokesman Brad Williams highlighted the strong turnout and momentum of the movement in the province. With roughly 16-18 town hall events completed and plans for many more ahead, the movement is accelerating.

Surveys suggest nearly 41% of Saskatchewan residents are open to independence. Those in attendance, including one who drove 150 km to be there, expressed hope that education and participation could spark real change, especially among younger generations.