Saskatoon sends a message: 4000 strong for Poilievre and for change

On Thursday night, Saskatoon showed the country exactly what's at stake.

More than 4000 people packed into a warehouse to rally behind Pierre Poilievre — a tidal wave of Canadians who are sick of being crushed under Liberal debt, smothered by Ottawa's war on our resources, and held hostage by bureaucrats who think they know better.

With the federal election just days away, it's clear: Saskatchewan isn't just voting. They're fighting for survival.

Many at the rally told Rebel News they're seriously considering leaving Canada altogether — either by moving or by pushing for secession from a broken Confederation — if Mark Carney's Liberals win and impose their dystopian, de-development agenda.

Poilievre didn't mince words. He hammered home the damage the Liberals have already done: the unaffordable housing, the skyrocketing taxes, the endless red tape throttling the industries that built this country — oil, gas, mining, farming. And he laid out a vision of hope: lower taxes, more freedom, real paycheques for real work.

It's a stark choice on Monday.

A future where Canadians are freer, richer, and prouder under Poilievre, or a future under Carney's Liberals, where debt drowns us, opportunity dies, and Saskatchewan — and the West — are left wondering if they have any place left in Canada at all.