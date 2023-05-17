BREAKING: 'Save Canada' teen activist Josh Alexander arrested in Calgary

By Ezra Levant Stop C-11! Please sign our petition calling on Justin Trudeau and his Heritage Minister to repeal Bill C-11 which gives them the power to censor our internet! Stop C-11! E-transfer (Canada):

Update: Police have released Josh Alexander without issuing any formal charges.

A teenage conservative activist was arrested at a protest in Calgary, Alberta today following an altercation with a group of protesters carrying pro-transgender signs. Josh Alexander, 16, posted on social media about organizing a walk out protest in the city on May 17, an event supported by Liberty Coalition Canada.

In video footage obtained by Rebel News, a large group of counter-protesters holding transgender flags and Pride-themed signs can be seen forming around Alexander on a public sidewalk. A small scuffle then ensues between Alexander, a few of his supporters from the Save Canada group and the larger group opposing them.

BREAKING: Josh Alexander from Save Canada is arrested in Calgary following a scuffle that broke out between his group and "trans rights" protesters. pic.twitter.com/DeKafFZitP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 17, 2023

Calgary police entered the crowd and detained Alexander, escorting him away from the vicinity. Police allegedly detained the young man for causing a disturbance, claiming that because he approached the larger group that he was provoking violence. Officers told Rebel News they planned to release him once the protest concluded.

Alexander rose to prominence in the conservative activist sphere after he was suspended from his Catholic high school earlier this year for expressing religious and moral objections to the school's transgender bathroom policy. He was then arrested for trespassing after returning to the school, violating a “Non-Disciplinary Exclusion” issued to him.

Last year, he spoke to Rebel News during a rally on Parliament Hill, where he explained his plan to hold protests for students across the country.