Scandal? B.C. Green Party candidate adds to voter irregularity claims

The legal and political storm surrounding last years Surrey-Guildford provincial election results has taken another shocking turn.

Manjeet Sahota, the Green Party candidate for the riding, signed an affidavit stating he was blocked from accessing residents at Argyll Lodge, the private care home at the center of mounting voter coercion allegations.

According to Honveer Randhawa, the BC Conservative candidate who lost to NDP MLA Garry Begg by just 22 votes, Sahota called to reveal alleged restrictions. Randhawa’s team has confirmed that 21 residents voted by mail—even though the nearest in-person polling station was located just across the street.

"He went to the same location, the same lodge, and they told him that only sick people live in that place and that nobody votes, participates in voting there," Randhawa told Rebel News.

Is Elections B.C. blocking critical evidence in alleged voter coercion case?



A former Conservative candidate slams Elections B.C. for stalling its investigation into alleged voter irregularities in Surrey-Guildford. If proven, it could cost the B.C. NDP its one-seat majority. pic.twitter.com/VMu8F4EfED — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 12, 2025

Sahota’s affidavit adds weight to Randhawa’s ongoing legal fight to have the courts overturn the Surrey-Guildford election results, which he alleges were marred by voter coercion. His legal challenge and a subsequent petition requested a judicial review into the matter and a demand letter being served to Elections B.C., calling on them to resume their suspended investigation into the claim.

"So this just shows so much to the point that, if you are not wanting to do something, then why would you go out of your way to tell other candidates, ‘don’t come here, don’t talk to these people’—and then you make them vote by mail-in ballot?” Randhawa questioned.

As the allegations continue to mount, the B.C. NDP is pushing back with an affidavit of their own from the son of an Argyll Lodge resident, who alleges that his father, who signed the affidavit, has schizophrenia.

BC Conservatives are calling for an independent review into 2024's provincial election.



Leader John Rustad says he has concerns over non-citizens voting and is in possession of affidavits regarding irregularities in 21 mail-in ballots from a Surrey-Guildford seniors' home. pic.twitter.com/m8nTNT6NQY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 9, 2025

The NDP is now accusing Randhawa and his team of exploiting vulnerable individuals to build their case. However, Randhawa has denied the accusation, stating that the statement in question was obtained ethically and under appropriate legal circumstances—something he says will be made clear in court if the matter proceeds.

"At the end of the day, I believe—and I think we should all, as residents of B.C., believe—that such people should be given the utmost regard as to their safety concerns,” Randhawa stated. In a statement to Rebel News, Argyll Lodge operator Baljit Kandola, denied all allegations, while maintaining that “the truth will come out.”

Dueling affidavits. An escalating legal battle. And Elections B.C. facing pressure to resume their investigation. Suffice to say, the Surrey-Guildford controversy is far from over.