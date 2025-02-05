Breaking: BC Election coercion whistleblower allegedly threatened for speaking out

The Conservative Party of British Columbia, along with its former candidate Honveer Randhawa, claim that 46 voting irregularities were detected in the last BC election. Out of these, 21 irregularities allegedly occurred at Argyll Lodge, a care facility with 25 beds.

According to the allegations, several residents at Argyll Lodge were coerced by staff into voting by mail according to the staff's political preference, even though there was a voting station conveniently located just across the street from the facility.

If true, the irregularities raise major concerns about the riding's results considering Randhawa only lost the seat to his NDP counterpart, Garry Begg, by a mere 22 votes.

Now, Randhawa, who previously lodged a formal complaint regarding the irregularities with Elections BC and filed a legal petition seeking to invalidate the election results, joins Rebel News to reveal that one of the key witnesses for his case also claims to have endured repeated threats since providing evidence of the alleged coercion by lodge owners and operators, Baljit and Gurchetan Kandola.

DAVID EBY’S WORST NIGHTMARE?



Below is some of the damming evidence former Surrey-Guildford Conservative MLA Candidate is relying on to legally challenge the NDP’s 22 vote win in that riding. pic.twitter.com/VOeex5OCcF — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 10, 2025

"Since my evidence became public, I have been threatened multiple times by Baljit Kandola that she would cut off my medication, and she will drag me to court because I gave evidence of the voting irregularities at the Argyll Lodge," the individual, whose name we are keeping private, wrote in a written statement regarding the claims.

He goes on to allege that Gurchetan Kandola threatened to give him "medication that would make sure that I would not be able to get up" and that he feared for his safety but was unable to leave without facing further threats.

In light of this new evidence, Randhawa explained, "I had to file a continuation of the complaint on January 21st. In that continuation of the complaint to Elections BC, it was clearly stated, we provided the written statement from [name redacted], that one of the older individuals gave us evidence about from where this started."

He continued, "This person, the situation created for him after he gave the evidence and the written statement is very clear and I think people should know about it that if someone comes forward" added Randhawa "Especially an elderly person, taking so much of a risk."

"At the end of the day, I believe and I think we should all as residents of BC, should believe that such people should be given the utmost regard as to their safety concerns."

When asked if he had concerns that the client's potential battles with mental health could make him a bad witness for his case, Randhawa questioned how someone could be believed to have obtained a mail-in ballot and voted in the election along with every other resident who was in the home, but also believed to be incapable of providing an uncovered statement of their well being.

BREAKING BC ELECTION NEWS: A key witness in the Surrey-Guildford voter coercion case alleges he’s since been threatened by care home staff since going public.



Full story, including the Argyll Lodge owners response linked belowhttps://t.co/lH0978DCj7 pic.twitter.com/b4VxIheMHE — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 5, 2025

Randhawa further contends that Elections BC's decision to halt the investigation into these voter irregularities pending the outcome of his case not only withholds crucial evidence but also could potentially endanger the safety of those brave enough to speak out. He maintains that once his complaint was filed, the responsibility to protect vulnerable witnesses should not fall solely on him.

In response to the mounting allegations, lodge operator Baljit Kandola told Rebel News, "The truth will come out and I cannot make any statements because I am abiding by what Fraser Health has directed me. All I can say is that innocent people are being victimized, coached, and groomed and the police report, Fraser Health, they know better."

Rebel News also reached out to Surrey Police, the RCMP, and Fraser Health, which helps fund the 25-bed facility, to ask about the allegations of voter intimidation and abuse at the lodge. All three agencies declined to comment as to whether or not an investigation is underway regarding the latest claims and deflected inquiries to Elections BC, which continues to withhold further details regarding what investigation, if any, they did to look into Randhawa's complaints pending the court case's outcome.