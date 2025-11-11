Scott Moe clears leadership review as Sask. Party rallies in Saskatoon

Premier Scott Moe easily survived his leadership review at the Saskatchewan Party’s annual meeting this past weekend, securing over 80% support from delegates in a show of unity despite the party’s bruising 2024 election loss.

More than 1,000 members filled the convention floor — the largest turnout in the party’s history and roughly triple the attendance of previous years. The theme, “Earn Back Saskatchewan,” underscored the party’s effort to reconnect with voters after losing 14 seats to the NDP in the last election.

Moe’s strong result silenced speculation about his future and reaffirmed that the party remains firmly under his leadership heading into the next campaign.

The weekend’s keynote speaker, Ben Mulroney, brought a touch of national profile and optimism, urging conservatives to stay focused on values and renewal rather than division.

Delegates also passed a constitutional amendment — one that tightens the rules around candidate nominations by restricting voting to Canadian citizens.

Supporters said the change reinforces election integrity and aligns with the party’s grassroots principles and Elections Saskatchewan rules.