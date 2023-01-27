Scottish city bans meat from schools

E-transfer (Canada):

By Adam Soos

Edinburgh has become the first European capital city to pledge to ban meat from school lunch programs as a signatory of the “plant-based treat” in an effort to combat climate change.

“Edinburgh is now the first European capital to commit to axing meat from its menus in schools, hospitals and nursing homes. The city has voted to adopt the 'plant-based treaty' – including a pledge to promote vegan food over animal products.”https://t.co/ng6bgxMI8a — James Melville (@JamesMelville) January 22, 2023

According to the Daily Mail:

"Edinburgh is the second place in the UK to adopt the treaty, launched in 2021, after Haywards Heath Town Council in West Sussex. It is one of 20 worldwide, including Los Angeles." Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day said: 'By endorsing the Plant Based Treaty the Council is expressing support for a treaty to be negotiated at a global level as a companion to the Paris Agreement on climate. The Plant Based Treaty is not legally binding and is modelled on the Fossil Fuel Treaty, which Edinburgh endorsed in March 2022 as the first city in Scotland.'

The promise to go vegan affects not just schools but hospitals and seniors' facilities.

It appears the cognitive health of Edinburgh's youngsters is being sacrificed on the altar of the climate deity.

'Kids shouldn't be guinea pigs in this plant-based experiment. This move from the City Of Edinburgh is hard to stomach. Whoever thought of taking meat off children's plates is a silly sausage!'@MrMarkDolan on Edinburgh's 'plant-based treaty' which removes meat from school meals pic.twitter.com/nvolB3ydcY — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 22, 2023

Animal products, however, are the only source of Vitamin B12, an essential nutrient for neurological health. Children who are B12 deficient suffer from motor skills problems, developmental delays, and stunted growth. B12 deficiency can mimic the symptoms of autism.

Long-term studies on malnourished children in the developing world have demonstrated that as few as two eggs per week is enough to stave off the ravishes of malnutrition.

#eggs in #midday #meal in #Karnataka. While seers and some politicians of ruling party are against the idea of serving eggs in mid day meal. A girl student from #Koppal's #Gangavathi demanding eggs to be served to them is going viral. pic.twitter.com/kElgisC8BC — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 12, 2021

Studies have likewise shown that supplementation of eggs — as little as one egg per week — can help ward off the onset of Alzheimer's symptoms in elderly subjects.

To help fight back against the war on meat, please visit www.FreeTheBeef.com.