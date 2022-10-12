Can men get pregnant? Protesters at Seattle Women's March say yes!

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Thousands of pro-abortion protesters marched in the streets of Seattle, Washington on Saturday for the annual nationwide Women’s March.

Tensions have been high across the U.S. following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the abortion landmark ruling Roe v. Wade in June, and Saturday was no exception. Protesters marched with handmade signs that read “Abort the Court,” “Bans off our bodies,” and “Not going back”— a phrase used in reference to self-performed coat hanger abortions.

They say that they fear abortion restrictions will lead to abolition in the future. Speakers emphasized the need to vote in the upcoming midterms and to form mass resistance movements. They called out the Democrat Party for failing to codify Roe v. Wade and explained the urgency of electing Socialist politicians to the House and Senate.

While the majority of the march was peaceful, far-left activists within the group spent their time targeting members of the press. Journalist Jonathan Choe was chased and had his camera blocked, and Rebel News journalist Katie Daviscourt was on the ground reporting on the event.