Second secret recording exposes Pesutto's reluctance to defend Deeming

Another explosive recording of a secret Liberal Party meeting was revealed in the Federal Court today, as part of Moira Deeming's ongoing defamation case against embattled Opposition Leader John Pesutto.

Deeming is suing Pesutto, claiming he defamed her by portraying her as a neo-Nazi sympathiser.

In court, a recording of a February 2023 meeting between Deeming, Pesutto, and upper house leader Georgie Crozier was played, in which Pesutto expressed concerns about Deeming’s stance on sex-based rights, particularly news reporters and the Labor party would view them.

"We’ve got a huge problem," Pesutto said in the recording. “The media want to tear us up big time.”

Deeming defended herself in the meeting, saying there was no evidence she had said anything transphobic or homophobic, urging the party to support her.

She told Pesutto that defending women's rights was a relevant issue for the party and one that the leadership should show strength with and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with her on as, in her view, public sentiment was behind her.

"If you give any room to the idea I am transphobic, I think that will destroy us as a party," she said, advising Pesutto not to pander to reporters and deflect suggestions she was transphobic.

The court heard how Pesutto voiced concerns over media reports labelling Deeming’s views as 'extreme,' with the leadership worried about the party’s ability to focus on other political issues.

Deeming argued that her previous emails, which had been leaked to the media, were clearly misrepresented.

"My biggest fans are gay people and trans people," she said, suggesting that LGBT advocates would defend her in public.

The defamation trial, now in its 13th day, continues.