Secret Service rents $30k/mo mansion to protect Hunter Biden in his $20k/mo mansion: Report

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

The U.S. Secret Service is reportedly paying over $30,000 per month for a luxury mansion in Malibu to protect Hunter Biden.

As the Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs intensifies, ABC News reports that the president’s son, Hunter, is spending his father's presidency by living in luxury on taxpayer-funded security detail.

Sources familiar with the matter who spoke to ABC News informed the news network that the security service detail protecting Hunter has been paying more than $30,000 a month to rent out a “swanky” Malibu, California, mansion for nearly a year.

The Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the president and his family, alongside other high-profile politicians, reportedly selected the mansion to be located as close as possible to Hunter Biden’s own rented mansion where he is staying for around $20,000 a month, according to property listings.

“Typically, wherever a protectee sets up their residence, the Secret Service is forced to find someplace to rent nearby at market value,” said retired senior Secret Service agent Don Mihalek, who noted that the agency also rents properties close to President Joe Biden's residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

“This isn't new,” Mihalek said. “The Service has had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven the prices up substantially.”

Asked for comment by ABC News, the Secret Service said that it is unable to comment on the “means, methods, or resources used to conduct our protective operations,” essentially refusing to comment on the matter. Hunter Biden and his representative did not respond to requests for comment.

ABC News reported: