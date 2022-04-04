Secret Service rents $30k/mo mansion to protect Hunter Biden in his $20k/mo mansion: Report
The Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the president and his family reportedly selected the mansion to be located as close as possible to Hunter Biden’s own rented mansion in Malibu, California.
The U.S. Secret Service is reportedly paying over $30,000 per month for a luxury mansion in Malibu to protect Hunter Biden.
As the Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs intensifies, ABC News reports that the president’s son, Hunter, is spending his father's presidency by living in luxury on taxpayer-funded security detail.
Sources familiar with the matter who spoke to ABC News informed the news network that the security service detail protecting Hunter has been paying more than $30,000 a month to rent out a “swanky” Malibu, California, mansion for nearly a year.
The Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the president and his family, alongside other high-profile politicians, reportedly selected the mansion to be located as close as possible to Hunter Biden’s own rented mansion where he is staying for around $20,000 a month, according to property listings.
“Typically, wherever a protectee sets up their residence, the Secret Service is forced to find someplace to rent nearby at market value,” said retired senior Secret Service agent Don Mihalek, who noted that the agency also rents properties close to President Joe Biden's residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
“This isn't new,” Mihalek said. “The Service has had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven the prices up substantially.”
Asked for comment by ABC News, the Secret Service said that it is unable to comment on the “means, methods, or resources used to conduct our protective operations,” essentially refusing to comment on the matter. Hunter Biden and his representative did not respond to requests for comment.
An increasing number of witnesses have appeared before a grand jury impaneled in Wilmington, Delaware, in recent months, the sources said, and have been asked about payments Hunter Biden received while serving on the board of directors of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, in addition to other questions about how Biden paid off tax obligations in recent years.
…
In Malibu, Hunter Biden's digs include a four-bedroom, three-bathroom “resort-style” home with an open floor plan, vaulted high ceilings, chef's kitchen and French doors, according to a description on its property listing. The mansion also features a “spacious park-like yard” with a pool, a spa, a built-in barbecue bar, and alfresco dining, according to the listing.
The property is located on 0.7 acres atop a hill, and boasts “enchanting” 180-degree panoramic ocean views, the listing says.
