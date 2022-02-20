Senator Rand Paul condemns Trudeau in new interview

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

In an appearance on the podcast BASED Politics with hosts Hanna Cox and Brad Polumbo, the Kentucky Republican hammered Justin Trudeau's financial crackdown on peaceful convoy protesters in Ottawa. Paul was not only critical of the powers recently invoked by Trudeau, but of those still in the books in the United States.

"If I could, I would give the truckers some bitcoin." "I think statutes that allow presidents or heads of state to invoke emergencies are very, very dangerous...I tweeted out this morning that Canada how now become Egypt." "The Emergency edict that Trudeau has done in Canada allows him to do some horrendous things. It allows him to stop travel, allows him to detain people without trial. We don't know that he's going to do that but it is very, very worrisome what he might do."

When Canada became Egypt . . . ruled by emergency edict that allows prohibition of public assembly, travel, and the commandeering of private companies without your day in court.https://t.co/wvX2BydS4x — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 16, 2022

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act which gives authorities extraordinary powers to seize assets, bank accounts, property, children and even pets of those engaged in or supporting ongoing peaceful protests against remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the nation's capital. Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has launched a Putin-style attack on the Convoy to Ottawa protest which began nearly a month ago when truckers from all across the country and their allies converged on Ottawa, erecting soup kitchens and bouncy castles, hosting street concerts, organizing street clean-ups and having hockey scrimmages.

Freeland has promised to regulate crowdfunding of political opposition to the government in the same manner as authorities go after terrorist financiers. She has also promised to use new tools to control cryptocurrency, but listening to her explain her plans may remind someone of the time they tried to teach their grandparents how to use their new remote control.

New Mexico Republican congresswoman Yvette Herrell is promising to introduce legislation to offer asylum to Canadian protesters.

I am introducing legislation that would temporarily grant asylum to innocent Canadian protesters who are being persecuted by their own government. We cannot be silent as our neighbors to the north are treated so badly. 3/3 — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) February 19, 2022

The Canadian government has already moved to sanction 34 different crypto wallets in an attempt to euthanize the convoy protest movement.