President of Seneca College 'regretfully' drops vaccine mandate
'Students, employees, contractors and visitors will no longer be required to be vaccinated to enter Seneca’s campuses or buildings as of Jan. 1, 2023,' says Seneca's president.
After having banned the unvaccinated from their own graduation ceremony earlier this summer, the president of Seneca College is “regretfully” dropping the school's COVID vaccine mandate.
“That means students, employees, contractors and visitors will no longer be required to be vaccinated to enter Seneca’s campuses or buildings as of Jan. 1, 2023,” college president David Agnew said in a newsletter to students and faculty members.
One Seneca campus shares the same location as York University in Toronto, a school that suspended its vaccine policy since May 1, 2022, yet Seneca still kept its mandate in place.
Back in June, I spoke with students and faculty members who voiced their concerns and opinions on the matter of medical discrimination.
Even students at York University were shocked to know that the building beside them on the same premises would turn away someone just because of their medical status.
The discrimination against students and faculty members who were booted out or even denied entry to the school for so long will finally come to an end.
While we now know that Seneca's vaccine policy will expire by the end of the year, the school's mask mandate will remain in place until further notice.
Agnew's letter reads:
Regretfully, but necessarily, I am announcing today that Seneca’s vaccination policy will end on Dec. 31, 2022.
That means students, employees, contractors and visitors will no longer be required to be vaccinated to enter Seneca’s campuses or buildings as of Jan. 1, 2023.
I am proud that Seneca was a leader across Canada with our comprehensive vaccine policy. I am proud that we have put the health and safety of the Seneca community first throughout the pandemic.
We were able to set an example for the country because, eventually, we were supported by federal and provincial policies that made vaccinations mandatory in certain circumstances.
Now, those measures are gone, and we are unable to independently and accurately verify vaccination status.
Governments at all levels have made it clear through their actions that the level of protection you have against COVID-19 has become a personal choice.
We will continue both our vaccination policy and our current approach to masking to the end of the calendar year. Our vaccination policy will expire then. Our current mask mandate – which requires masks in classrooms, labs and certain other settings – will continue until further notice.
Please make sure your vaccinations are up-to-date. The virus continues to circulate widely in the community and flu season is upon us. Getting vaccinated remains the best way to avoid serious illness or worse.
And thank you for your support. Stay well.
