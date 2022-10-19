President of Seneca College 'regretfully' drops vaccine mandate

(Left:) Seneca News/ David Agnew

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

After having banned the unvaccinated from their own graduation ceremony earlier this summer, the president of Seneca College is “regretfully” dropping the school's COVID vaccine mandate.

“That means students, employees, contractors and visitors will no longer be required to be vaccinated to enter Seneca’s campuses or buildings as of Jan. 1, 2023,” college president David Agnew said in a newsletter to students and faculty members.

One Seneca campus shares the same location as York University in Toronto, a school that suspended its vaccine policy since May 1, 2022, yet Seneca still kept its mandate in place.

Back in June, I spoke with students and faculty members who voiced their concerns and opinions on the matter of medical discrimination.

Even students at York University were shocked to know that the building beside them on the same premises would turn away someone just because of their medical status.

The discrimination against students and faculty members who were booted out or even denied entry to the school for so long will finally come to an end.

While we now know that Seneca's vaccine policy will expire by the end of the year, the school's mask mandate will remain in place until further notice.

Agnew's letter reads: