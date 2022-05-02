WATCH: Senior Constable QUITS Victoria Police to fight for Aussie Values

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Referring to Covid enforcement, the long-serving police officer and military veteran told Rebel News that he's "been disappointed how things have gone the last two years".

"This is not what I signed up for. That's why I've left Victoria Police. You're getting more and more cops leaving. For example, in my Gazette that just went out, you had 28 cops leaving and only 13 in. So you've had a loss of 15, and that's just in one fortnight, and that's happening every fortnight."

Even though the former cop served in both Special Operations and Critical Response divisions, Burston says he was never willing to police lockdown protests.

"I was quite vocal about the fact that I wouldn't have gone to a protest, so whether that meant they didn't roster me or not, I don't know. But I know plenty of police who went sick on those days because they didn't believe in it."

Chris Burson says he decided to run for the Victorian Senate with the Australian Values Party because he felt the federal government were missing in action through Covid.

"Every time I go somewhere, it's because of a law written by some politician. If someone writes a law, they need to understand that at the end of that is some bloke who has to potentially risk his life to defend this paper you've just written".

The Former Senior Constable lashed out at Assistant Police Commissioner Luke Cornelius for his violent rhetoric toward lockdown protesters.

"You can't have a bloke come out, make a public statement, basically trying to start a fight with people and expect the people on the ground to roll over. If you poke the public, and then they turn up, he's not there. He can say whatever he wants."

The now Victorian Senate Candidate says the Australian Values Party will approach all legislation through the scope of the seven values new citizens commit to when becoming an Australian.