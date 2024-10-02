Sex-ed scandal: Quebec group hides inappropriate material shown to New Brunswick kids

E-transfer (Canada):

A controversial sex-ed presentation, previously shown to New Brunswick students, is now being withheld from public view by HPV Global Action, the group behind its creation.

The presentation, titled Thirsty for the Talk, was delivered to students from Grades 9 to 11 without parental knowledge, sparking outrage among parents when screenshots of the material surfaced on social media. In response, Premier Blaine Higgs swiftly banned HPV Global Action from New Brunswick schools.

A number of concerned parents have shared with me photos and screenshots of clearly inappropriate material that was presented recently in at least four New Brunswick high schools.



To say I am furious would be a gross understatement.



— Blaine Higgs (@premierbhiggs) May 24, 2024

According to reports, a single slide from the presentation was enough for Premier Higgs to enforce these changes.

In an effort to see the full content, I filed an access-to-information request with the New Brunswick Ministry of Education. Despite the presentation being deemed suitable for minors, HPV Global Action is refusing to release it and has filed a formal complaint to block my request.

Why should adults be kept in the dark about material that was deemed appropriate to be shown to teenagers?

The group’s secrecy only adds to the suspicion that something inappropriate was going on. This is a fight for transparency and accountability, and with your support, we’ll keep pushing until the truth about what’s happening in New Brunswick classrooms is exposed.

