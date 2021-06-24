SHAME ON SHANDRO: We rented a Calgary jumbotron truck to expose his hypocrisy

By Adam Soos Help us spread the message with our jumbotron truck! Tyler Shandro and his buddies need to be held accountable for locking up Pastors. So we rented a jumbotron truck to spread the message. Please donate on this page to help us keep this campaign going! $3,985.00 Raised

Goal: $9,000.00 Donate

Alberta's Minister of Health Tyler Shandro and his buddies in the United Conservative Party need to be held accountable for locking up pastors.

So we rented a jumbotron truck to spread the message. Please donate by clicking here to help us keep this campaign going!

To remind folks about his conduct — dining in the Sky Palace while dragging Christian pastors away from their families to be locked up — we rented a billboard truck to drive around Shandro's riding and remind his constituents that his targeting of pastors is a shame and a disgrace.

Shame on Shandro.

We hope to keep this campaign rolling for more than a few days, but these trucks don’t come cheap. (This first couple of days cost $4,500!)

Please make a donation by visiting ShameOnShandro.com to help us recoup the cost.

If we can raise enough we will take it to other places too — imagine driving it around the Stampede!

If you want to see Shandro and his buddies held accountable, consider making a donation so we can get the billboard truck touring the entire province of Alberta!

Visit ShameOnShandro.com to chip in and help us spread this message!