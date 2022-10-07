Sharon Osbourne agrees when Kanye West's BLM comments, saying it's a 'scam'

CBS / The Talk

Sharon Osbourne isn’t happy with Black Lives Matter and wants her donation of $900,000 back from the organization, which Kanye West has called a “scam.”

The former co-host of “The Talk” and wife of legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne was asked by TMZ what she thought of Kanye West’s remarks about Black Lives Matter as well as the controversy surrounding his decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a recent Paris Fashion Week event on Monday alongside political firebrand Candace Owens.

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam now it’s over you’re welcome,” Kanye later wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Osbourne said she agreed with West’s take, and said she’d like to get her money back.

“Well, we gave $900,000 to [Black Lives Matter], and I’d like my money back please,” she said.

The outspoken celebrity and social commentator didn’t specify why she wanted her money back — not that it really needs to be said — but expressed support for Kanye West and questioned why it was even controversial to state the obvious.

“I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter,” she said, referring to the attacks the popular rap artist and fashion designer is facing. Kanye was denounced as a “racist hatemonger” by MSNBC for the stunt, among other derogatory epithets.

“I don’t understand it. It’s not my culture,” said Osbourne. “Everybody matters, don’t they?”

Osbourne told the journalist that West should not be cancelled for his opinions and called on his critics to simply ignore him if they don’t “like him” instead of trying to ruin him.

“Don’t go to his social media. Don’t listen to his music,” she said. “Leave the guy alone. Let him do what he does, and if you don’t like him, do that.”

“Leave him alone,” said Osbourne.