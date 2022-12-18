Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is no business case for Canadian liquified natural gas

Robbie Picard from Oil Sands Strong joined Sheila Gunn Reid on last week's episode of The Gunn Show to discuss the ethical case for Canadian LNG.

  By Rebel News
  December 18, 2022
  News Analysis

But even if that were true, and it's not, there is a moral case for offering an alternative to Russia's Gazprom and its stranglehold in the European energy market.

Indigenous communities will benefit from partnerships with LNG companies.

The world's tyrants are stepping up and filling the LNG gap left by Canada.

Robbie Picard from Oil Sands Strong joined Sheila Gunn Reid on last Wednesday's episode of The Gunn Show to discuss the business and moral case for LNG and his new project, Oil and Gas World.

