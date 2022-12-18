Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is no business case for Canadian liquified natural gas

Of the 15 LNG projects proposed when Trudeau took office seven years ago, none are completed.



Meanwhile, Germany built an LNG import facility in 194 days.



Remove gatekeepers. Get projects built. Put paycheques in our people’s pockets.https://t.co/uSRHwxz4OH — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) December 11, 2022

But even if that were true, and it's not, there is a moral case for offering an alternative to Russia's Gazprom and its stranglehold in the European energy market.

The $6.6 billion Coastal Gas Link pipeline project is a win, win, win, - jobs, prosperity and a potential path to lower greenhouse gas emissions. pic.twitter.com/RgJxNccIqA — Canadian Energy Centre (@CDNEnergyCentre) June 9, 2020

Indigenous communities will benefit from partnerships with LNG companies.

Over 200 people were at the @CoastalGasLink Open House/Job Fair in Prince George on Tuesday. Among visitors to our Alliance table was Mike Gouchie of the Lheidli T’enneh Nation. He works with five Nations, in a Coastal Gas Link construction community liaison program. #LNGinBC pic.twitter.com/ooXhIcnBl8 — FN LNG Alliance (@FNLNGAlliance) November 13, 2019

The world's tyrants are stepping up and filling the LNG gap left by Canada.

"With @conocophillips investing in an expansion of production capacity at #Qatar’s North Dome, Doha reportedly seeks to increase annual LNG output capacity to 126M tons by 2027 from the current 77M tons a year." via @amwajmedia https://t.co/EAA2RjqZuj — Amwaj.media (@amwajmedia) December 9, 2022

Robbie Picard from Oil Sands Strong joined Sheila Gunn Reid on last Wednesday's episode of The Gunn Show to discuss the business and moral case for LNG and his new project, Oil and Gas World.

