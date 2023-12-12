Sheila Gunn Reid: 'The government is attacking the truth tellers'

Last night on The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid joined Ezra Levant in Toronto for a sit-down interview to discuss Rebel News' latest significant reports and topics.

"You know, I think a lot of what we're working on now are the things that still flow from the lockdowns in that the government is attacking the truth tellers that told the truth about the lockdowns and the effects of the lockdowns and the effects of COVID vaccines," Sheila said.

"We're seeing that through Justin Trudeau's censorship legislation, you know, C-11, C-18, his attacks on the naturopath industry, the regulation of natural health products. I think that's where we're moving to is, you know, the people who told the truth during the pandemic and then were censored by social media."

Sheila added that Justin Trudeau is now trying to legislate social media companies to enforce silence of his political enemies, adding that's where Rebel's next battleground is, it's still in civil liberties, it's still the fight for free speech, and it's still the little guy against the hammer of the government.

Ezra said, "Dr. James Lindsay said 'the issue is never the issue, the revolution is the issue' and Trudeau will use whatever issues in front of him to get the revolution by revolution. I mean, authoritarian control over our lives and future power to the government."

"He is so authoritarian by nature and he never stops. He's and he's got a team around him that are the same way."

Sheila added:

Well, and we're also seeing a recurring theme in Justin Trudeau's government. We experienced this first hand when we won a court order to be in the leadership debates and he still wouldn't acknowledge us as journalists, even though a court had just slapped him on the wrist and said they are journalists. His government is still doing the same thing. This government keeps getting slapped down and then they continue to ignore the courts.

