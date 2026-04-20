Independent filmmaker Doris Liu, a Chinese immigrant who's spent years exposing the Chinese Communist Party's influences, was there on March 29 when a hoax bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Four Seasons Centre. Police quickly deemed it unfounded—no explosives, just an email threat. Yet the venue, operated by the Canadian Opera Company (COC), didn't just cancel that show. They axed all six performances, disrupting plans for thousands of ticket holders.

Breaking: The Four Seasons Centre Toronto is been evacuated over a bomb threat. Tonight’s Shen Yun performance has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/OoHmSsZdQG — Terence Shen (@Terenceshen) March 29, 2026

Organizers report over 150 similar hoax threats worldwide in recent years targeting Shen Yun—a stunning production reviving authentic pre-communist Chinese dance, music, and spirituality. Liu, director of the award-winning documentary In the Name of Confucius, which exposed Beijing's propaganda arms on Canadian campuses, calls it classic "CCP transnational repression." Shen Yun dares to showcase traditional Chinese culture the regime tried to erase, and highlights the spiritual void left by decades of communist rule.

The COC's decision raises serious red flags about foreign influence. General Director David Ferguson spent years at BMO, the bank that became the first Canadian institution to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in mainland China under his watch. BMO is a top sponsor of the COC season. Board vice-chair Glenn Sakaki leads marketing at Hatch Ltd., an engineering giant with over 40 years of deep ties to Chinese state-owned enterprises. Even the law firm advising the venue has represented major Chinese SOEs eyeing Canadian energy assets.

🚨 April 2025:

Mark Carney calls China Canada’s "single greatest geopolitical threat." 🇨🇦🚫🇨🇳



April 2026:

Make Carney sends Finance Minister Champagne & BoC Gov Tiff Macklem to Beijing to "attract new investment."



Apparently, a "threat" becomes a "partner" the moment you… pic.twitter.com/4hfGlaEhad — wealthmoose (@wealthmoose) April 2, 2026

Canada and China sign joint statement in Beijing to deepen financial sector ties. Finance Minister @FP_Champagne and Bank of Canada Governor Macklem meet top Chinese officials. Trade irritants like pork tariffs remain unresolved — The Globe and Mail pic.twitter.com/wcn3QcKtLE — TrendingPolitics.ca (@TrendPolCa) April 4, 2026

The timing is also suspicious. As the shows were being torpedoed, Canada's Finance Minister was in Beijing signing deals to deepen financial ties— with a BMO executive along for the ride. Liu puts it plainly: the real threat isn't phantom bombs. It's the CCP's United Front Work Department and its network of influence peddling that pressures Canadian institutions to prioritize Beijing's interests over free expression and public access to art. Venues worldwide faced the same hoaxes and carried on. Only in Toronto did the show die.