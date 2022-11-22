SHOCKING: Freedom Convoy lawyer Brendan Miller removed from the Public Order Emergency Commission

Brendan Miller, the lead barrister for Freedom Corp., was removed from Public Order Emergency Commission proceedings by the commissioner.

SHOCKING: Freedom Convoy lawyer Brendan Miller removed from the public order emergency commission
William Diaz-Berthiaume | Rebel News Network Ltd.
Remove Ads

Freedom Corp. lawyer Brendan Miller was ordered out of the public inquiry into the invocation of the Emergencies Act by Commissioner Paul Rouleau.

The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) is the legislatively required official public examination of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unprecedented invocation of an anti-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act, the successor to the War Measures act. 

Tuesday was day 28 of the proceedings, and tensions ran high with many high-profile parliamentarians expected to take the stand in the final days of testimony. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino spent Tuesday morning being examined by commission lawyers. 

Prior to the escalation that led to his removal, Miller attempted to subpoena Alex Cohen — a Liberal communications staffer in Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's office. 

Cohen has been implicated in evidence presented before the commission as leaking disinformation to Liberal-friendly journalists about extremists within the anti-COVID mandate Freedom Convoy protest, which remained in Ottawa for nearly four weeks before the Trudeau government used the Emergencies Act to end the peaceful demonstrations.

Miller can be heard expressing frustration over the suppression of records by the Trudeau government. He claims that they have redacted all statements made by staffers who would have crucial information relevant to the proceedings at hand, such as that of Cohen.

“There’s no question that we want to get at the truth but it’s a very complex issue and its’ not about what you want. It’s about what the commission needs to do and what the parties want to do. I’m trying to control a process,” Commissioner Rouleau responded. 

Miller continued to push the application to subpoena Cohen before he was escorted out of the commission by request of Rouleau.

Rouleau stated that he will now provide a ruling the application by lunch-hour. 

Trucker lawyer Keith Wilson discussed the unlawful redactions of government documents and the last-minute release of them to convoy lawyers during witness testimony on Monday's post-commission livestream, Breakdown.

We will provide updates as the situation unfolds. To follow Rebel News' independent coverage of the POEC, please visit www.TruckerCommission.com.

Canada Ottawa news Convoy Reports Public Order Emergency Commission
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
truck off trudeau shirt redirect

Rebel News Store

Purchase some truckers' convoy merch today at the Rebel News Store.

BUY NOW
Sign Up

Sign up for Trucker Commission email updates

Get updates on the Trucker Commission straight to your inbox!

Sign Up
breakdown overall campaign redirect

BREAKDOWN

Every weeknight at 6 PM ET Rebel News and special guests brings you an analysis of that day's proceedings from the Trucker Commission.

Watch now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.