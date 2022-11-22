SHOCKING: Freedom Convoy lawyer Brendan Miller removed from the public order emergency commission

William Diaz-Berthiaume | Rebel News Network Ltd.

Freedom Corp. lawyer Brendan Miller was ordered out of the public inquiry into the invocation of the Emergencies Act by Commissioner Paul Rouleau.

BREAKING: Freedom Convoy lawyer Brendan Miller was just removed from the public order emergency commission after asking for a ruling about unlawful redactions (100s of them).



He then conducted a media scrum outside of the building.



STAY UPDATED: https://t.co/YpdRcagI0C pic.twitter.com/VnoKLNF502 — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) November 22, 2022

The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) is the legislatively required official public examination of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unprecedented invocation of an anti-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act, the successor to the War Measures act.

Tuesday was day 28 of the proceedings, and tensions ran high with many high-profile parliamentarians expected to take the stand in the final days of testimony. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino spent Tuesday morning being examined by commission lawyers.

Prior to the escalation that led to his removal, Miller attempted to subpoena Alex Cohen — a Liberal communications staffer in Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's office.

TENSE EXCHANGE: Freedom Convoy lawyer Brendan Miller presses Commissioner Rouleau to subpoena Alex Cohen, a communications staffer under Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.



MORE: https://t.co/vJpAfNiGn2 pic.twitter.com/xeCVbKxDxh — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 22, 2022

Cohen has been implicated in evidence presented before the commission as leaking disinformation to Liberal-friendly journalists about extremists within the anti-COVID mandate Freedom Convoy protest, which remained in Ottawa for nearly four weeks before the Trudeau government used the Emergencies Act to end the peaceful demonstrations.

"Canadians are entitled to the truth, and you can't hide behind unlawful redactions in a public inquiry," firmly states Freedom Corp lawyer Brendan Miller, after being removed form the public order emergency commission. pic.twitter.com/Y6awSDPLdA — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) November 22, 2022

Miller can be heard expressing frustration over the suppression of records by the Trudeau government. He claims that they have redacted all statements made by staffers who would have crucial information relevant to the proceedings at hand, such as that of Cohen.

WATCH: Another interaction with Freedom Convoy lawyer Brendan Miller after he was removed from the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa.



More: https://t.co/eIIUIXeXbr pic.twitter.com/NhA75bUlnb — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) November 22, 2022

“There’s no question that we want to get at the truth but it’s a very complex issue and its’ not about what you want. It’s about what the commission needs to do and what the parties want to do. I’m trying to control a process,” Commissioner Rouleau responded.

Miller continued to push the application to subpoena Cohen before he was escorted out of the commission by request of Rouleau.

WATCH: Convoy lawyer Brendan Miller is kicked out of the Public Order Emergency Commission.



MORE: https://t.co/0CNKcj5EDk pic.twitter.com/A76FiDEFVO — K2 (@kiansimone44) November 22, 2022

These are text messages btwn Alex Cohen of @marcomendicino office with Mary Liz Power of the PMO, plotting how best to frame the convoy as bad. They were waiting for colonized media to publish hit pieces on the convoy.



Miller: is this misinfo?



Sloly couldn't say



(I can, it is) pic.twitter.com/q3y48bv0yD — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 31, 2022

Rouleau stated that he will now provide a ruling the application by lunch-hour.

Trucker lawyer Keith Wilson discussed the unlawful redactions of government documents and the last-minute release of them to convoy lawyers during witness testimony on Monday's post-commission livestream, Breakdown.

We will provide updates as the situation unfolds.