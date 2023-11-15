Shocking hit-and-run incident unfolds amid tensions in Sydney's Jewish heartland

E-transfer (Canada):

Disturbing scenes transpired in Bondi last night as a young Jewish man, 19, faced a harrowing confrontation with four 17-year-old teens waving a Palestinian flag.

The altercation took place just hours after opposition leader Peter Dutton accused Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of not doing enough to protect the Jewish community.

The Australian Jewish Association reported that the young man, sitting in his car, was threatened and his vehicle damaged. The confrontation was preceded by a video circulating online showing a convoy waving Palestinian flags engaging in a shocking hit-and-run incident, cutting off an Uber delivery bike rider.

Fears spread through the Jewish community, with urgent warnings to stay at home circulating online amid reports of Palestinians with baseball bats looking for Jews.

AJA President Robert Gregory expressed concern about the provocative actions, emphasizing the asymmetry of the situation.

The altercation continued at an Ampol station on Old South Head Road, involving verbal exchanges and the alleged use of a hockey stick and tool. Police intervened, seizing items for forensic examination.

No charges have been laid, and there are unconfirmed reports of move-on notices for the individuals involved.

The incident adds to recent conflicts in the area over the Israel-Hamas war. Investigations are ongoing, and police presence remained vigilant to prevent further incidents.