Shocking: Woman abandoned by system after becoming paralyzed following Covid shot

It's been over four years since Kayla Pollock woke up quadriplegic shortly after receiving her second Covid-19 vaccine, and still she has received little to no help from those responsible.

To keep her job and visit her dying father in long-term care, Kayla followed exactly what the government, the mainstream media, and the public health officials she trusted told her — that the vaccines were safe, effective, and the right thing to do.

Kayla's application for the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), originally lost by staff too busy drinking on the job, playing video games and watching Netflix, went ignored. Communication was generally impossible.

Following the embarrassing and abysmal failure of the program, the Liberal government then announced that it would be taking over the program as of April 1, 2026, but not before sealing the records for 15 years, and removing the word "injury" from the name, now called the VIAP, or Vaccine Impact Assistance Program.

I'm surprised they didn't go with Vaccine Inconvenienced Program.

Even worse, when Kayla sought help, support and resources to improve her quality of life, she was instead offered Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID). Not once, not twice, but THREE times!

I had the opportunity to catch up with Kayla to talk about her story, VIAP, MAID, and her lawsuit against Moderna.