Male school bus driver dresses as little girl, labels bus 'Lolita Line'

Earlier this month, parents who were picking up their children at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School in Vaughan, Ont., were shocked to discover that one school bus driver was not like the others.

Which is to say the male driver, who’s name remains unknown, was dressed as a little girl. Even more disturbing, he had a sign on the window of the bus stating: “The Lolita Line”.

Good grief – do we have another Busty Lemieux fiasco in the making?

And really, what’s going on here? Why is a mature male who interacts with elementary-aged children “presenting” himself as a little girl? And why would he call his bus “The Lolita Line”? The novel Lolita was written by Vladimir Nabokov in 1955 and later made into a movie. The plot centres around a male professor who is obsessed with a 12-year-old girl. The professor goes on to victimize the child. What in blue hell is this bus driver thinking?

Rebel News recently paid a visit to the school and spoke with parents. They declined to come on camera, but all were disgusted by the behaviour of this individual.

We also paid a visit to Landmark Bus Lines, also based in Vaughan. Landmark employs this individual as a driver. A woman at Landmark’s headquarters wouldn’t answer our questions and angrily ordered us to vacate the property.

We also contacted the school. The receptionist, who declined to give her name, said the school is not to blame for this bus driver. Rather, he is the responsibility of Landmark Bus Lines. She also said that due to the outrage of parents, this bus driver was recently assigned a different route that does not involve pickups and drop-offs at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School.

We once again reached out to Landmark to confirm this information. We also wanted to know if the company has a dress code and signage guidelines. But we did not hear back.

We also reached out to the York Catholic District School Board and we were provided with the following statement: “The York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) is aware of a social media video filmed at St. Michael the Archangel CES.

“Third-party companies provide school busing in Ontario. YCDSB staff immediately brought this matter to the bus driver’s employer. The company acted quickly to address this situation with its employee and assured the YCDSB that this will not be an issue going forward.

“All bus drivers in Ontario are required to pass a Vulnerable Sector Screening with their local police department and they receive extensive training before transporting students.

“The YCDSB followed all of its child protection procedures after this incident.”

YCDSB spokesman Mark Brosens also confirmed that this bus driver will no longer be servicing YCDSB schools.

Still, in the absence of tangible information regarding this individual, we are left to ponder: what is the unspoken strategy of a male bus driver who likes to dress up as Sailor Moon and display disturbing signage?

We have a theory: is this individual is actually trying to get fired? That will inevitably lead to him filing a complaint with the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal, seeking compensation for discrimination based on some cockamamie “trans” grievance.

He will likely seek an award in the six figures, and given how woke Canada is, he will likely win. (Please note that even those caught with child pornography these days get to walk as long as the offender only has a “small amount” of kiddie porn. Disgusting.)

Here's another reason this story seems like a trap. When the bus driver was confronted by parents, also present that day was the infamous Paolo DeBuono. DeBuono used to be a teacher with St. Antoine Daniel, a Toronto Catholic District School Board school. He is also a radical LGBT activist. Case in point: he once claimed that Jesus Christ was black and “non-binary.” And at one point, he attempted to bring a drag queen into his class.

So why was DeBuono of all people standing outside the school that day displaying pride propaganda? Something stinks here.

Stay tuned for further updates…