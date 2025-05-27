Silence from Ottawa as 2.6 million shady deals exposed

Since the pandemic, Canadian banks, credit unions, and even casinos have flagged a staggering 2.6 million suspicious transactions, according to Access to Information records cited by Blacklock’s Reporter.

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) notes that banks led the charge with 1.9 million flagged deals, followed by cash transfer firms at 459,000, credit unions at 221,000, and casinos at 34,000. Realtors, diamond dealers, and accountants also contributed to the tally.

Under federal rules, any cash transaction over $10,000 must be reported, with non-compliance risking a $2 million fine. Transactions hinting at money laundering or terrorist financing—such as rapid account transfers, casino chip swaps, or crypto exchanges—are required to be flagged as “suspicious” to FINTRAC.

In 2021, the Liberal Party pledged to create a new police agency to combat money laundering, fraud, and white-collar crime, promising $200 million to “protect Canadians and the economy.” Four years later, no legislation has been tabled.

Last week, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne insisted the government remains “committed” with a “plan.”

Yet, as independent journalist Sam Cooper exposes in The Bureau and his bestselling book Wilful Blindness, complex networks tying Canadian banks to fentanyl trafficking, election interference, and Chinese Communist Party influence flourish unchecked. Cooper’s investigations reveal elite institutions entangled with criminal networks, yet Ottawa’s inaction persists.

The hypocrisy is glaring. While 2.6 million suspicious transactions pile up, the Liberal government’s 2022 invocation of the Emergencies Act saw bank accounts of Freedom Convoy supporters frozen without due process, weaponizing financial systems against ordinary Canadians. This overreach contrasts sharply with the government’s failure to address systemic financial crime.

Is this inaction a lack of political will or a shield for powerful interests? As Cooper’s exposés mount and FINTRAC’s reports gather dust, Canadians are left questioning: who’s really following the money?