WATCH: Silence is compliance as Austria locks down unvaccinated, makes vaccines mandatory

GB News commentator Neil Oliver shared his thoughts on the decision Austria made to impose a lockdown on unvaccinated citizens — and shortly thereafter the vaccinated, as well — along with the country announcing a policy which makes COVID vaccines mandatory beginning next February.

Citing American author Mark Twain's quote about history not repeating, rather rhyming instead, Oliver wondered if this act, one similar to the terrible decisions made in the same part of the world during the middle of last century, was something that would finally cause the masses to rise up and be heard: