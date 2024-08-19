Six arrested after demonstrations in North York, including pro-Israel rally

Police said that three people were charged and a man in his 80s was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

  • By
  • August 19, 2024
  • News
JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
Six people were arrested and at least three have been charged after a fight broke out during a large pro-Israel demonstration in North York.

Police said on X that they responded to reports of a fight during the demonstration near Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street around 1:30 p.m. in Toronto this Sunday.

Police said that three people were charged and a man in his 80s was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.

Police have not released additional details about the charges.

Police reported three additional arrests around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday after a demonstration earlier that day in the Nugget Ave.-Shorting Rd. area of Scarborough.

Toronto Police did not disclose whether any charges were filed.

The demonstration took place in the vicinity where the Friends of Jesus Christ Church was hosting its 24th annual Israel Rejoicing Celebration.

