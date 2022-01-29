Six U.S. Army leaders, over 3,000 service members receive reprimands for refusing COVID vaccine

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Six active-duty U.S. Army leaders and 3,073 service members have received official reprimands for their refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. A further 555 service members across the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps have also received their termination papers for refusing the military-wide vaccines, which were mandated by President Joe Biden.

In a report on Thursday, the U.S. Army revealed the vaccination numbers within the service, American Military News reported. Unlike the other branches of the military, the Army has yet to separate any of its service members for refusing to take the vaccine. However, it issued 3,073 general office written reprimands. The Army also relieved six Army leaders of their commands, including two battalion commanders, the publication reported.

The Army did not specify if and when it will issue separations for soldiers who refuse the vaccine. In comparison, the other branches of the military have already begun doing so.

At least 97% of active-duty service members in the Army have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A further 96% are considered fully vaccinated. Among the Army Reserve, only 83% are considered at least partially vaccinated, with 79% fully vaccinated.

The report did not provide any information on total refusals or exemptions for the Army National Guard units, which operate semi-independently from the U.S. Army. The Army Reserve and Army National Guard have a June 30, 2022 deadline for their vaccine mandate.

American Military News reported:

The Marine Corps leads the U.S. military branches for COVID-19 vaccine-related separations. In an emailed statement to American Military News on Thursday, the branch confirmed 399 Marines have been separated for vaccine refusals so far. The Marine Corps reports 97 percent of the active-duty service has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 95 percent of the active-duty service is fully vaccinated. Among the Marine Corps Reserve, 88 percent are at least partially vaccinated, with 87 percent considered fully vaccinated.

CBS News reports that according to the Navy's weekly update, the Navy has 5,209 active-duty sailors who remain unvaccinated and 2,968 members of the ready reserve. Commanders reportedly separated 20 soldiers who were within 180 days of active-duty service for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the time being, COVID-19 boosters are not required to be considered "fully vaccinated" and comply with the vaccine mandate. However, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said a booster requirement is under active consideration at the Department of Defense.