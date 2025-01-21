Small crowd of low-energy protesters turns out to oppose Trump's inauguration

I was in the heart of Washington, D.C. on January 20, where President Donald Trump was officially inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States. That ceremony was held indoors due to frosty temperatures in the American capital, but that didn't stop protesters from showing up.

In 2017, following Trump's first win, inauguration day became more prominent due to the massive street riots by radical left-wing activists. With Trump returning to the Oval Office, we wondered if something similar might happen again.

There was a heavy police presence in Washington, perhaps in preparation for that very thing. But the cold weather kept the crowd smaller, with around 250 pro-Antifa and pro-Hamas types in attendance.

In all of America, with all of the Soros funding — think of the past rallies like the Women's March — it's more of a whimper than a bang in opposition to Trump. We spoke to some people who literally had no idea what the sign they're holding means, instead telling me to talk to someone else. We tried to engage in conversations but once the questions turned even a little bit prickly, they started to clam up or even got mad at us.

If this is the state of the anti-Trump left, if this is all they've got, I think Trump has a bright future for the next four years. This wasn't Washington, 2017; it wasn't Washington, 2020, during the race riots.

This is an America where the far-left has either run out of money, been tamed or been read the riot act by the various police agencies. Starting with Trump's inauguration, I suspect we will see a crackdown on the lawlessness that has plagued this country for years.

Frankly, the peaceful-if-foolish protest of the inauguration was a good sign. Watch the full report from Washington, and you'll see exactly what I mean. Maybe Trump is right, maybe we are headed towards a new golden age.