'Small Group of YouTubers': Jimmy Kimmel attacks NELK for interviewing Trump

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel mocked YouTubers/entrepreneurs 'NELK' for hosting former president Donald Trump on their “Full Send” podcast, describing them as a “small group of YouTubers... [who] show up at Mar-A-Lago in sweatshirts and shorts, logos all over their clothes.”

“Trump sits down for an hour with them, during a war, to answer the dopiest questions,” Kimmel explained, before throwing to a mash-up of clips attempting to characterize the nearly hour-long podcast.

Kyle Forgeard, leader of the group which has over seven million YouTube subscribers and averages around five to eight million views per video, responded to Kimmel's comments on Twitter, saying, “This 'small group of youtubers' has way more viewers than you buddy. Kimmel used to be way funnier but now is just washed up and irrelevant. Only reason you even get any views is cause Disney owns your show so youtube forces it onto everyones home pages.”





Forgeard is neither wrong colloquially nor factually in regards to Disney's relationship with YouTube. The tech giants recently agreed to a deal to strengthen the relationship between the two companies, extending Disney brands' presence on YouTube TV.

Full video of the interview with Donald Trump can still be viewed on NELK's website, despite being pulled from YouTube for “misinformation” regarding the 2020 U.S. presidential election.