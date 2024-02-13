Small-town Ontario rallies behind local Freedom Convoy hero

By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW

Remember the largest peaceful civil disobedience protest that pushed back against all levels of government enforcing tyrannical COVID restrictions that we now know were inhumane and unscientific, but were pushed by our political leaders? Those times when our supposed leaders even demonized regular hardworking Canadians fighting for their right to life without a forced mRNA vaccination?

A small town outside of Toronto, Ontario with a population of just over 27,000, Grimsby, was the starting point of a community-organized rally by supporters of the Freedom Convoy truckers who protested against evil, and on February 3, 2024, they held their own convoy in support of one trucker who held the line in Ottawa during those three weeks of peaceful protesting in 2022, where hundreds of trucks parked in front of Parliament to send a message to elected officials.

Jay Vanderwier was one of the first truckers to arrive in the nation's capital with the Freedom Convoy late January 2022. His vehicle prominently featured “The Shed” and he camped inside his truck along with the thousands of other Canadians who joined him upon Parliament Hill, until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act to squash the demonstration.

Two years later, Vanderweir faces several charges of mischief and a charge for resisting arrest from the RCMP who implemented the martial-law like measures the Emergencies Act.

In the video he recorded as he was being arrested, he called for peace from the officer who then shoved him into the ground and stepped on the recording device.

The Ontario "Freedom" community came together and organized a convoy in support of Jay, to raise awareness of his ongoing legal fight and funds to fight back against the government’s charges.

Several dozen vehicles, including trucks, vans, a military-style truck, along with personal cars adorned with Canadian, Dutch and German flags and honked and caused a scene as they drove 30 minutes from the starting point of Grimsby to Vanderwier's property.

Supporters said that day they wished more Canadians stood up against the recently deemed unconstitutional actions of the Trudeau government, and that they all came out in support of their hero, Jay Vanderwier for his actions in fighting for freedom at a crucial moment in our nation’s history.

The crowd gathered for drinks, snacks, heartfelt speeches from Vanderwier and his family, and ended with a singing of the O Canada and fireworks.

Notably, since February 2022, when the most extreme security measures were invoked by the PM, a Federal Court justice ruled in late January 2024 that the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act was unconstitutional and unjust.

Vanderwier is being represented by David Anber, a criminal justice lawyer based out of Ottawa who has been fighting for civil liberties through his legal work from the beginning of COVID restrictions in 2020.