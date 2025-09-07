Smith promises policy ‘this week’ on temporary foreign workers

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith voiced significant worry Saturday regarding the continued misuse of temporary foreign worker programs, negatively impacting Canadian youth.

Asked if the Alberta government would intervene, Smith said policies are forthcoming next week.

“Normally, youth unemployment is a few points of the general unemployment rate,” she replied. “Right now it's at 17%. It should be around 11 or 12%.”

Between 2019 and 2023, approved TFWs in food and retail rose 211%, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of government data. These entry-level roles were previously filled by young Canadians entering the workforce, as a 'foot in the door.'

Rebel News’ @SheilaGunnReid asks Alberta Premier @ABDanielleSmith what concrete measures she’ll put in place to make sure young Albertans are prioritized for jobs before employers turn to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. pic.twitter.com/47VCyL0hpt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 6, 2025

“We're hearing the stories of the kids who put out dozens of resumes and don't get a call back,” Smith said, noting Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner has exposed the abuse.

Answering a Rebel News query, Rempel Garner stated, “It's absolutely egregious that these companies expect that they can just maximize corporate profits on the backs of and at the expense of Canadian youth. It's a practice that has to end.”

This query concerns 11 low-wage job postings by Tim Hortons to the federal government's public job bank for TFWs. Hundreds more are currently listed here.

“She is showing how fast food jobs, which used to be the very first workplace where a kid would get their first job, are preferring to hire temporary foreign workers rather than hire locally,” Smith said. “It's out of balance.”

In summer 2025 (May-August), the unemployment rate for returning students (15-24) hit 17.9%, the highest since 2009 (18.0%), excluding 2020. This rate has risen every summer since 2022's 10.4%.

Poilievre calls on the Liberals to permanently end their Temporary Foreign Worker Program to allow young Canadians to get jobs.



"Why is it that they're shutting our own youth out of jobs and replacing them with low-wage temporary foreign workers from poor countries who are… pic.twitter.com/mccNME3Nc0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 3, 2025

On September 3, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called for the elimination of the temporary foreign worker (TFW) program, arguing it floods the job market with cheap labour and hinders job prospects for young Canadians.

"The Liberals have to answer, 'Why is it that they are shutting our own youth out of jobs and replacing them with low-wage, temporary foreign workers from poor countries who are ultimately being exploited,'" Poilievre told reporters.

Canada lost over 41,000 jobs in July, with youth employment (15-24) at 53.6%, the lowest since November 1998. Another 66,000 jobs were lost last month, with little change in employment among youth aged 15 to 24.

“The principle is very simple,” Poilievre said. “Canadian jobs for Canadian workers. Canada first, Canada always.”

Carney reacts to Poilievre's call to end the Temporary Foreign Worker Program: "When I talk to businesses around the country ... their number one issue is tariffs and their number two issue is access to temporary foreign workers." pic.twitter.com/UQMMOVYShR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 3, 2025

Prime Minister Mark Carney backed the program, stating it has a role that needs focus. He added that its effectiveness, along with the overall immigration system, would be discussed in the upcoming Immigration Levels Plan.

CBSA told Juno News it tracks overstaying residents but not how many foreign students and workers recently left Canada.

TFW arrivals in Canada dropped from 245,000 in 2024 to 119,000 in the first half of this year, according to an Immigration spokesperson.

Poilievre criticized the Liberal government and "liberal corporate elites" for exploiting temporary foreign workers, stating that if permits continue at the current rate, a new record will be set.

A prior Conservative petition to end the program (excluding agriculture) reinforced Poilievre’s grievances. Smith also backed that exemption.