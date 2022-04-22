Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

Social media star raises societal issues by trolling city council meetings

Alex Stein became quite popular after many of his city council performances humorously exposing society's flaws became viral on social media.

Remove Ads

Alex Stein is a comedian and prankster from Dallas, Texas. He is better known as “Alex Stein #99” and “Primetimestein” on social media.

He recently decided to start speaking at different city councils to bring attention to the many societal issues we are facing today. After failing to receive the reaction he would've hoped, Stein started to opt for more zany, humorous stunts to better grab the city council members’ attention.

Videos of his multiple performances eventually went viral on social media, especially on Twitter.

In this interview, he explains to us why he decided to take this path and why he plans to continue doing what he does.

You can follow him on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram to see more of his hilarious antics!

Social Media Comedy News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Store Redirect

BE A REBEL

Shop Now!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.