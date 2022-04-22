Social media star raises societal issues by trolling city council meetings

Alex Stein is a comedian and prankster from Dallas, Texas. He is better known as “Alex Stein #99” and “Primetimestein” on social media.

He recently decided to start speaking at different city councils to bring attention to the many societal issues we are facing today. After failing to receive the reaction he would've hoped, Stein started to opt for more zany, humorous stunts to better grab the city council members’ attention.

Videos of his multiple performances eventually went viral on social media, especially on Twitter.

In this interview, he explains to us why he decided to take this path and why he plans to continue doing what he does.

You can follow him on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram to see more of his hilarious antics!