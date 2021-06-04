Socialist Twitch streamer brags about wealth

Neekolul/YouTube

A Twitch streamer who gained popularity after going viral posting a video supporting Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and showcasing “TAX THE RICH” merchandise has been slammed on social media for her hypocrisy showcasing her $2,000,000 apartment in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel.

Nicole Sanchez, who goes by the username “Neekolul,” is known for her “OK Boomer” TikTok video which shows her dancing and lipsyncing while wearing a cropped t-shirt from the Sanders campaign. Sanchez later recorded herself performing a similar video, but this time in a “TAX THE RICH” sweater sold by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign.

“I had my stance on views and politics when I first put the first OK Boomer Tiktok. And even like, whatever I’m making now, compared to then, I would see if people would be upset if I didn’t have those views anymore,” Sanchez said in a video discussing her net worth and income.

“All I’m doing is standing by the beliefs I started off with, and I’m here. Whether I’m making this money or not, I just feel like it’s not something to be rude about. Because there’s nothing to be rude about,” Sanchez said. “I think when people mean like, ‘Tax the rich,’ I think at the end of the day they do mean, like, billionaires and people who have insane, unfathomable amounts of wealth.”

Social media users were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Sanchez, saying “It’s always “tax the rich” up until you start making your own money.”