Solitary driver ticketed $2,422 en route to hike in Cape Breton national park

Cheticamp RCMP fined a man $2,422 for “non-essential travel” outside of his home municipality after he was pulled over on the Cabot Trail in northeastern Nova Scotia.

The man, who was identified by the RCMP as being a resident of Halifax, was stopped at 6:30 p.m. on May 10 en route to hike the Skyline Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park, approximately five hours' drive away.

Earlier this week, RCMP in Nova Scotia charged more than two dozen adults for attending an illegal faith gathering at Weston Christian Fellowship Church under the province's Health Protection Act.