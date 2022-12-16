Some scientists claim vaccine-hesitant people are more dangerous drivers

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed the bizarre new study that claims vaccine-hesitant people are more careless drivers than their vaccinated counterparts.

As stated by David, "I swear, folks, I’m not making this up. These Sunnybrook shysters are basically stating that if you didn’t get jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccine, well, your motoring skills are equivalent to those of Toonces the Driving Cat. Remember that little kitty?"

David went on to say, "First of all, does that not seem a little weird or downright creepy to you, this business of following up on car crash victims and checking on their vaccination status? And by the way, aren’t we in a healthcare emergency right now, with certain hospitals in standing room only mode?"

"And yet there are some healthcare professionals who have enough time on their hands to cook up weird science papers? C’mon guys – get back to the E.R. – or at least get back to the song and dance routines," he added.

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, subscribe to http://RebelNewsPlus.com.