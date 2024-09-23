South Australian council reverses decision on Australia Day celebrations
The council will return to holding Australia Day events on January 26 after a community poll revealed what most people really think.
The City of Unley has reversed its earlier decision to move Australia Day celebrations to January 25, following community feedback. The Adelaide council voted 8-4 to restore the events to January 26 after a public survey showed most residents supported the original date.
The poll, conducted on the council's website, revealed that 60 per cent of respondents were in favour of returning to the traditional date.
“We are keen to know your view on whether the City of Unley should host its Australian Citizenship Ceremony and Citizen of the Year Awards on or near 26 January 2025," the survey stated.
Councillor Rebekah Rogers, who initially proposed moving the celebrations last year, led the motion to reverse the decision. It included a $20,000 allocation for next year’s Australia Day event. While acknowledging the woke push to change the date of Australia Day celebrations, the council agreed to the change based on community sentiment.
Unley Mayor Michael Hewitson noted that the decision had stirred debate within the community, but stressed that the public feedback was largely positive.
"The people supporting the motion just want a family-friendly event, a free BBQ, to celebrate Australia Day and citizenship ceremonies," he said.
The council’s original decision followed the Albanese government's 2022 update to the Australian Citizenship Ceremonies Code, which allowed ceremonies to be held on dates close to, but not necessarily on, Australia Day.
- By Avi Yemini
