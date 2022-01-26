SPEECH: Maxime Bernier addresses crowd at Toronto's Worldwide Rally for Freedom

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. TAKE ACTION E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

On January 22, 2022 thousands of protesters gathered in Toronto's Queens Park as part of the Worldwide Rally for Freedom.

Maxime Bernier, leader of the federal People's Party of Canada, was among those in attendance and spoke to the crowd of those protesting COVID mandates.

You can see our full coverage of the January 22 Worldwide Rally for Freedom here.