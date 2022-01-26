SPEECH: Maxime Bernier addresses crowd at Toronto's Worldwide Rally for Freedom
The leader of the federal People's Party of Canada was among those in attendance and spoke to the crowd that gathered to protest COVID mandates.
On January 22, 2022 thousands of protesters gathered in Toronto's Queens Park as part of the Worldwide Rally for Freedom.
Maxime Bernier, leader of the federal People's Party of Canada, was among those in attendance and spoke to the crowd of those protesting COVID mandates.
You can see our full coverage of the January 22 Worldwide Rally for Freedom here.
- By Mocha Bezirgan
