Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

SPEECH: Maxime Bernier addresses crowd at Toronto's Worldwide Rally for Freedom

The leader of the federal People's Party of Canada was among those in attendance and spoke to the crowd that gathered to protest COVID mandates.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 26, 2022
  • News

Remove Ads

On January 22, 2022 thousands of protesters gathered in Toronto's Queens Park as part of the Worldwide Rally for Freedom.

Maxime Bernier, leader of the federal People's Party of Canada, was among those in attendance and spoke to the crowd of those protesting COVID mandates.

You can see our full coverage of the January 22 Worldwide Rally for Freedom here.

Protests Protests Ontario Canada Canada Toronto news news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
convoy reporting campaign redirect
  • By Mocha Bezirgan

Convoy Reports

We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels.

TAKE ACTION

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.