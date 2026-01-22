'Spirit of Dialogue': Touring through Davos as it's taken over by the WEF

Ahead of the kickoff of the World Economic Forums summit in Davos, a resort town nestled in the Swiss Alps, Rebel News' Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini wanted to give viewers a tour of its transformation.

Typically held in January, political and business leaders from around the world travel to Switzerland for the WEF's conference, where ideas that shape the future are formed.

This year marked a new era for the WEF, as its founder, Klaus Schwab, stepped down from the organization following an investigation into claims he had mishandled its finances.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has now assumed the role of co-chair, alongside Swiss banking billionaire André Hoffmann, with former Norwegian politician Børge Brende remaining the role of president.

The summit is being held under the theme of a “spirit of dialogue,” with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage suggesting there had been a break in the shared consensus among many of the attendees.

“One thing I've enjoyed over the last couple of days, there is genuine debate,” he said, adding “there are differences of opinion now,” instead of “some consensus view” that was “coming out from the globalists.”

However, Levant and Yemini have found the reception from some of the world's most powerful figures to independent journalists has been as frigid as the mountain air.

“Five years we've come here, they've had zero spirit in dialogue,” remarked Yemini. “They don't even reply to us when we apply to be accredited,” noted Rebel News publisher Levant.

“They just treat us like we're 'unpersons,'” he continued. “These are the masters of the universe, these are oligarchs.”

Watch above as the pair patrol the Promenade, Davos' main street, as the town is transformed for the annual gathering of globalists.