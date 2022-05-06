SPOT THE DIFFERENCE: Anthony Albanese vs. Pauline Hanson

After Anthony Albanese's disastrous speech in which he had to be handed his notes by an advisor yesterday, Pauline Hanson successfully completed a 25-minute speech without a cheat sheet. 

"If you know what you're doing, you have a passion for what you want to do, you care about this country and its people, you don't need notes. It comes from the heart", the One Nation leader said.

Surprisingly, Pauline says that Albo's a perfect gentleman and a great guy to have a beer with, which she discovered on a parliamentary delegation to India.

However, she didn't mince her words when talking about his leadership skills. 

"Lovely guy, but do I trust him to be a leader of this country? No, I don't. 

"I don't trust him". 

Albanese's gaffe yesterday doesn't bode well for him as he couldn't remember details of his NDIS policy, needing to have the notes handed to him in the middle of his speech




  • By Avi Yemini

