Spotify remove Neil Young’s music from platform following his Joe Rogan ultimatum

Spotify has opted to remove Neil Young’s music after the musician complained about being on the same platform as popular podcaster Joe Rogan.

Young first published, and then removed, an open letter calling on the streaming giant to remove his music from the service because of alleged “misinformation” about COVID-19 vaccines on Rogan’s podcast.

Although Young does not own the rights to his own music, having signed much of it away to music labels years ago, Spotify is now in the process of taking down his catalog of music from its service two days after Young published his letter.

A Spotify spokesperson confirmed the move to the Hollywood Reporter, explaining to the publication why it made its choice.

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users,” the spokesperson explained. “With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators.”

“We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic,” the spokesperson added. “We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.”

In other words, Spotify opted to side with Joe Rogan, whom it paid $100 million for platform exclusivity instead of the has-been musician who reached the peak of relevance in the 1970s — getting rid of Young like an old coin.

In Young’s letter, which was published on his website Jan. 24, Young wrote, “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. … They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

As highlighted by Donald Trump Jr., Young pulled his letter because he did not appear to own his own music portfolio, and therefore has no control over his own music. “That checks out because he was in our offices a decade ago trying to sell it. We passed!”

So Neil Young pulled his letter to Spotify because it seems he doesn’t even own his music portfolio anymore & therefore has no control. That checks out because he was in our offices a decade ago trying to sell it. We passed! I know because I think I took this pic in DJTs office! pic.twitter.com/2cwYng8q0L — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 26, 2022