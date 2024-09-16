Springfield officials staying silent on Haitian migrant scandal

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

We paid visit to city hall in Springfield, Ohio, in an attempt to find answers to the curious case of wildlife and, allegedly, pets being eaten in this small city by Haitian migrants.

With the allegations and rumours running rampant online, we travelled down to investigate the truth about what's really happening here in Springfield.

One of the issues here is that there are somewhere between 12,000 and perhaps 20,000 Haitian migrants, compared to the city's population of around 50,000. Maybe that number of migrants would go unnoticed in a city the size of New York or Chicago, but it's not easy to hide here.

Despite this issue coming up at nearly every city council meeting, it's been very difficult to get city officials to comment on camera. Needless to say, it's a hot button issue but maybe one the city views as a third-rail situation, not wanting to wade into issues of race.

We travelled to city hall in an attempt to get some answers, after it had reopened following a bomb threat. And, as is so often the case, nobody was willing to come on camera.

This story is getting international headlines, and politicians and bureaucrats are simply sitting this one out — a gross dereliction of duty. We did manage to get contact information from a police officer at city hall, who told us there were three departments we could direct our questions to.

Alas, that's where we hit a wall. No further answers would be had — we're not holding our breath for these bureaucrats to get back to us. It seems like everyone in the local government here in Springfield is following the old Sergeant Schultz routine — they know nothing, they heard nothing, they saw nothing.