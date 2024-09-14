Springfield, Ohio Haitian migrants respond to allegations of eating pets

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News is here in Springfield, Ohio, and folks, our quest for answers regarding the huge influx of Haitian migrants into Little Springfield continues.

Now, this is a town of around 50,000 people, but in the last three years, about 20,000 Haitian migrants have settled here. And of course, what's made this story somewhat notorious is allegations that some of the Haitians are not very kind to animals, they've been allegedly kidnapping geese and ducks in parks to use for either food or for sacrificial rituals.

They've been even allegedly going after people's pets. It sounds crazy, I know, but hey, even Donald Trump referenced this issue at the presidential debate a few nights ago.

Folks, I can tell you that the mainstream media fallback strategy to all the allegations involving the Haitian influx here in Springfield,

Ohio is just to deny, deny, deny. But I don't see them on the ground actually doing some shoe leather journalism and trying to find out if the rumours are true or not, but my cameraman, Lincoln Jay and I drove 10 hours from the GTA. We're here to find those answers.

Our quest for answers brought us to a strip mall called the Southgate Center. It is home to the Adasa Latin market and the Rose Gout Creole restaurant. We were tipped off that this is probably where you want to go if you want to interact with Haitians who are going out for a meal or going to pick up groceries.

We were hopeful we could speak to as many Haitians as possible. Admittedly, there is a language issue. A lot of the ones we've already spoken to do not speak English, and unfortunately I do not speak French.

However, we asked some questions, hoping to find out what it is about Springfield, Ohio that has attracted thousands and thousands of Haitians, and whether or not there is any validity to those allegations of animals being kidnapped and eaten.

One Haitian told us that she likes Springfield much better than Florida, where she originally settled, because things are much cheaper here: "It's just cheap, like everything cheap, but now it's no more because so many people keep coming here from Haiti."

A non-Haitian local spoke their mind on the migrant influx: "They can't drive, like their driving is bad. We've heard that from many people. They need to talk about their driving instead of them eating cats and stuff. They need to talk about the driving."

"Yes, I think they need to go," another told me. "Okay, not all like not all of them. I like some of them, that sounds bad. But like I wouldn't say they need to go, but maybe some of them need to get it together, you know, to stay here. They need to make them like a program or something."