Stand With April update: President of Canadian Powerlifting Union resigns!

As pressure mounts on the Canadian Powerlifting Union, it was revealed that the president of the sport's governing body resigned on Nov. 12 following a failure to 'modernize' its 'inclusivity' policies.

Canadian Powerlifting Union president Shane Martin tendered his resignation on November 12, just days after the organization threatened Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchinson with a two-year ban from competition for accurately describing a male-born powerlifter competing in the women's division.

April filed a complaint against a trans-identified male competitor who mocked female powerlifters for being less strong.

April's complaint went unacknowledged, while a complaint against her for airing her unheard grievances on social media led to her ban.

April is fighting back against her potential suspension. Her lawyer, Lisa Bildy of Libertas Law, is being crowdfunded by Rebel News. To donate and sign the petition calling for April's ban to be revoked, visit www.StandWithApril.com.

In his resignation letter, Martin described his failed attempts to modernize the organization's "inclusivity" policy as his reason for leaving:

The position has become something I no longer recognize and I am not the one to lead this organization.

The most pressing membership issue was examining the CPUs inclusion policy with the goal of improving and modernizing it to better reflect the frameworks other Canadian sports are operating under.

Martin's Nov. 12 resignation comes just two days after April received support from the International Powerlifting Federation:

The IPF respects the rights of our athletes to express their views on social issues that affect them, as well as their freedom of speech. The IPF Executive Committee shall contact the Canadian Powerlifting Union to request clarification on this matter.

In February, former CPU head Martin called the police to attend a Vancouver powerlifting event after women showed up in black to mourn the death of women's sports.

At that event, a male-born competitor, who now goes by the name Anne Andres, was allowed to compete against biological women and took home third.

At an August competition, Andres, the biological man, took home first, beating the second-place woman by 200 kgs.

As April says: one down, four more board members to go. You can sign our petition and chip-in to help cover April's legal costs for this important fight at StandWithApril.com.

