Starmer claims UK 'very proud' of free speech during meeting with Trump

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie reacted to Keir Starmer's assertion that the U.K. is still a beacon of free speech.

Starmer made the comments while taking questions from the media alongside President Trump on Monday at the president's Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

After a reporter asked Trump about the importance of free speech, Starmer interjected during the president's response, appearing defensive and declaring the U.K. is "very proud" of its free speech.

"We've had free speech for a very, very long time here, so we're very proud of that," he said.

Keir Starmer: "We have had free speech for a very long time so, errrr, we're very proud about that".



Look at the sheer panic on Keir Starmer's face.



He's lying.

And the entire country knows he's lying.



Sheila condemned Starmer's government for ushering in a new era of censorship, noting the case of a woman who was jailed over a social media post critical of mass migration.

"Lucy Connolly is sentenced to 31 months in jail for inciting race hate according to the British state. The Court of Appeals refused to reduce her sentence," she said.

"Keir Starmer, the man who said, 'oh we've had free speech for a very long time here,' said this was a matter for the courts, and that while he's strongly in favour of free speech, he was equally against incitement to violence."

Starmer's Labour government has faced increasing criticism in recent days over the controversial Online Harms Act, which critics say has worrying implications on free speech.